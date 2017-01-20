Quantcast

‘Jesus, Chris’: Rachel Maddow shocked when Chris Matthews suggests Trump might execute son-in-law

David Ferguson

20 Jan 2017 at 12:54 ET                   
MSNBC's Chris Matthews (screen grab)
MSNBC's Chris Matthews (screen grab)

Chris Matthews made a startling comparison during Friday morning’s inaugural coverage.

Noting that Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has been taken on as a key White House aide, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said, “It’s going to be an unusual arrangement with Reince Priebus, Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon, it will be an unusual triumvirate around this president. We don’t really know who will be first among those equals.”

“It’s hard to fire your son-in-law, that’s the tricky part,” Matthews said. “Although Mussolini had a great solution to that. He had them executed.”

“Jesus, Chris,” Maddow said.

“So if I were Jared,” Matthews quipped, “I’d be a little careful.”

Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini appointed his son-in-law Count Galeazzo Ciano as Italy’s foreign minister when he took over the government. Ciano was executed by firing squad in 1944 for voting to have his father-in-law removed from power.

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
