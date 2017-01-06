‘Just an egomaniac’: Internet recoils after Trump gloats over Arnold’s low ‘Apprentice’ ratings

Donald Trump at the NBCUNIVERSAL 2015 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel on January 16, 2015 in Pasadena, CA (Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com)

If you’re preparing to become the most powerful person on the planet, you should probably have better things to do than obsessing over the ratings of a reality TV show.

However, President-elect Donald Trump just couldn’t resist boasting on Friday morning about the high ratings that he received during his first season hosting The Apprentice, while also taking shots at his successor on the show, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT,” boasted the man who will gain control of America’s nuclear arsenal in just 14 days. “So much for being a movie star — and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary.”

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

The reaction on the internet was quick — and it was not happy. After all, a man who is going to become president in just two weeks should probably be thinking about something other than how his successor is faring on his old reality TV show.

A sample of choice reactions follows below.

So unpresidential that the term presidential may never be presidential again. https://t.co/UHiTbLCEVp — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) January 6, 2017

I'm gonna murder myself with a Bic pen https://t.co/LvXjCA2ZWF — Kilgore Trout (@Beer__Wolf) January 6, 2017

Trump: Aren’t I still the executive producer of this show?

Dark Trump: Shit on it anyway. pic.twitter.com/Hqy1RW18Yr — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) January 6, 2017

Today, Trump is receiving an important intel briefing on Russia's interference in the US election—and he's tweeting about The Apprentice. pic.twitter.com/SrYZ6h3vHe — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 6, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Maybe you should go back to the Apprentice then and give this job to someone else… — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) January 6, 2017

@realDonaldTrump no one is watching the apprentice cause people are boycotting everything trump including ivanka Chinese clothing #fucktrump — Political Sculptor (@politicalsculpt) January 6, 2017

Trump still produces Celebrity Apprentice, but bashes it Generally, he isn't manipulating coverage with his Twitter, he's just an egomaniac https://t.co/9vj8RsAYIF — Zach Lipp (@zlipp) January 6, 2017

executive producer happy that his show got bad ratings https://t.co/7PeMOQIbr8 — Justin Green (@JGreenDC) January 6, 2017

Then here's an idea: go back to The Apprentice! https://t.co/hWSQUuQ6TY — Jason Starr (@JasonStarrBooks) January 6, 2017