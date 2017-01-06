Quantcast

‘Just an egomaniac’: Internet recoils after Trump gloats over Arnold’s low ‘Apprentice’ ratings

Brad Reed

06 Jan 2017 at 08:16 ET                   
Donald Trump at the NBCUNIVERSAL 2015 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel on January 16, 2015 in Pasadena, CA (Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com)
Donald Trump at the NBCUNIVERSAL 2015 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel on January 16, 2015 in Pasadena, CA (Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com)

If you’re preparing to become the most powerful person on the planet, you should probably have better things to do than obsessing over the ratings of a reality TV show.

However, President-elect Donald Trump just couldn’t resist boasting on Friday morning about the high ratings that he received during his first season hosting The Apprentice, while also taking shots at his successor on the show, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT,” boasted the man who will gain control of America’s nuclear arsenal in just 14 days. “So much for being a movie star — and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary.”

The reaction on the internet was quick — and it was not happy. After all, a man who is going to become president in just two weeks should probably be thinking about something other than how his successor is faring on his old reality TV show.

A sample of choice reactions follows below.

 

Deianeira Ford (Facebook)
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
