Keith Olbermann pleads with Trump supporters: ‘His illness is putting your family at risk’

Keith Olbermann on Trump's 'sanity crisis'

Keith Olbermann said on Friday that he is trying a different approach to communicating with Trump supporters.

“So you support Donald Trump,” he said in a new video. “I’m not going to yell. I’m not going to say you’re wrong.”

“I’m not going to talk about his policies. I’m not going to talk about his promises,” he assured viewers before explaining that he’s not trying to re-litigate the election or have Hillary Clinton installed in the White House.

“This is about him and you,” he said. “So, let’s go in under the assumption that you’re smarter than I am, in which case you already know what my point is going to be.”

It’s difficult to choose an analogous political figure among Democrats, Olbermann said, but asked that we consider where the country would be if John Edwards or Anthony Wiener had been elected president before news of their sexual misconduct broke.

“So I have not been where you are right now, but close,” Olbermann said to any Trump supporters who might be watching.

“There is something really, really wrong with him,” he said of the president-elect.

He then ran down a list of bizarre tweets and public statements from Trump including his wildly tone-deaf holiday greetings and sycophantic tweets sucking up to Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin.

“Who defends a Russian dictator ahead of an American president?” demanded Olbermann. “Any American president?”

“There’s something wrong with him,” he reiterated. “To pretend that there isn’t something wrong with him, you have to pretend really hard.”

“I wish it were not true,” Olbermann said, “but we have elected a man who is not all there — and that cannot end happily for anybody.”

“His illness — and it is an illness — is putting you at risk and your family at risk and your kids and my family and everybody we know, the ones we like and the ones we don’t,” he said. “Something bad will happen and whatever he does will make it worse and it will all be clear that he’s not healthy enough to be the president and they will have to remove him.”

He concluded by saying that he’s not asking Trump supporters to do anything or say anything to anyone, just to admit to themselves that Trump is not well. He asked them to bear that in mind when the Republicans have to remove him from office because “they will probably have to do it in a hurry.”

“And as a Republican or as a conservative or as a Democrat or as an American or whichever way you describe yourself,” he said, “it will be a lot easier and a lot safer for all of us if you have prepared yourself and you help them remove him — because he is not well.”

Watch the video, embedded below: