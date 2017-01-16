Quantcast

Kerry criticizes Trump for remarks on German refugee policy

Reuters

16 Jan 2017 at 13:53 ET                   
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Paris, France, January 15, 2017 . REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Paris, France, January 15, 2017 . REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday it was inappropriate for President-elect Donald Trump to weigh directly into the politics of another country by branding German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 2015 decision on refugees “a catastrophic mistake.”

“I thought frankly it was inappropriate for a president elect of the United States to be stepping into the politics of other countries in a quite direct manner,”, and he will have to speak to that,” Kerry told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

“He will have to speak to that, as of Friday he is responsible for that relationship.”

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Ralph Boulton)

