Libyans say Trump reminds them of Muammar Gaddafi: NBC foreign correspondent

Tana Ganeva

20 Jan 2017 at 14:19 ET                   
engel

The inauguration of Donald Trump has drawn mixed reactions from around the globe. Reporting from Moscow, NBC News foreign correspondent Richard Engel said that there was something of “Trump mania in this country.”

There appears to be less enthusiasm for the new President in the Arab world—hardly a surprise, given Trump’s calls for a Muslim registry and his pledge to ban travel from Muslim-majority countries.

“In the middle east, frankly a lot of people don’t know what to make of Trump,” Engel says.

Meanwhile, according to Engel, some Libyans see echoes of Muammar Gaddafi in America’s new President. “There are some comments in Libya, where they were talking about his fist-pumping and said, ‘It looked like Muammar Gaddafi.'”

Watch below.

Van Jones on whether Donald Trump deserves the same respect George Bush showed Obama
Van Jones: Trump’s speech shows he wants to make America as ‘petty’ and ‘small’ as he is
