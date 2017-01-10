‘Make smallpox great again!’: Internet gasps in horror as Trump sets up meeting with top anti-vaxxer

(Photo: Dan Fleckner / Shutterstock)

In the past, Donald Trump has expressed an interest in the false conspiracy theory that claims there is a link between vaccines and autism — and now he’s set up a meeting to talk with a top anti-vaxxer about it.

According to a schedule released by Trump’s transition team on Tuesday, Trump has set up a meeting with anti-vaccinations activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to chat about the use of vaccines in the United States.

It’s unknown at this point whether Trump will adopt any of Kennedy’s policy ideas about public health, but given that Kennedy has played a major role in pushing the false claim that vaccines cause autism in children, many people from around the web expressed instant horror that Trump would even meet with him to discuss this particular topic.

Below are some choice reactions from Twitter users who are aghast at Trump’s meeting with RFK, Jr.

Kennedy is a big anti-vaxx nut. Trump is on record saying vaxx cause autism (can't IMAGINE why). So much for children not dying of things. https://t.co/9VPqXFqQnv — quinn cummings (@quinncy) January 10, 2017

omg. Trump meeting with Rbt F Kennedy Jr today. RFK Jr opposes vaccines & immunizations. The ppl are nuts. https://t.co/6vJb92C63p — Jus'Curious (@juskurius) January 10, 2017

Has Trump picked an FDA director yet? https://t.co/sOaMNiwDMT — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 10, 2017

Trump meeting today with vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to discuss health care policy. #MakeSmallpoxGreatAgain — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) January 10, 2017

So Trump is meeting with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about "vaccines" today. An issue that he is roughly 100% wrong on. — Jackie Kucinich (@JFKucinich) January 10, 2017