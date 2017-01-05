Man forced to march naked through Mexico town after he’s caught looting during gas price protests

Erin Corbett 05 Jan 2017 at 15:39 ET

A man was stripped naked and forced to march through a small Mexican town after he was caught by residents while he and nearly 100 others raided a local department store, Fusion reports.

The Mexican government voted to raise gas prices across the country by 15-20 percent, which sparked a series of protests. Demonstrators responded by shutting down highways, and stole tanks of gasoline from local gas stations. Others took the demonstrations a step further by raiding supermarkets and department stores.

On Tuesday, residents joined together in the small town of Progreso de Obregon to put an end to the many people who had attempted to raid a local store. According to Fusion, one man was caught, beaten, and stripped naked before he was paraded through town. The spectacle was caught on camera.

States across the country, such as Hidalgo, Veracruz, Chihuahua, Michoacan, and Mexico have seen peaceful actions turn into what they describe as “rioting and looting” over the gas price hikes. The state government of Veracruz has offered a $20,000 reward for information on people suspected of raiding stores.

Over the last two days, at least 250 people have been arrested for participating in the raids. Some people are convinced, however, that the violent actions have been organized by the government.

Mexican film director Guillermo del Toro took to Twitter and expressed, “Maybe the looting is being organized as an excuse to militarize our streets.”

See below for video of the man who was paraded through Progreso de Obregon.

