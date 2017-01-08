Meryl Streep obliterated Donald Trump at the Golden Globes and never once mentioned his name

Meryl Streep tears down Donald Trump at the 2017 Golden Globes (Screen capture)

Actress Meryl Streep gave a barn-burner of a speech at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards in which she scorched President-elect Donald Trump without ever mentioning his name.

Mediaite.com reported that as Streep accepted her lifetime achievement award, Streep lambasted Trump and defended Hollywood, immigrants and the media.

“Who are we? And What is Hollywood anyway?” she asked in a slightly hoarse voice. “It’s just a bunch of people from other places. I was born and raised and educated in the public schools of New Jersey. Viola (Davis) was born in a share-croppers cabin in South Carolina.”

She mentioned several other star performers who hail from diverse backgrounds before saying, “Where are their birth certificates?”

She continued, “If you kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”

She then called out Trump without saying his name calling his campaign one of 2016’s “powerful performances.”

Trump’s campaign, she said, “sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. There was nothing good about it. But it was effective, and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter- someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart.”

“When the powerful use their position to bully others,” she said, “we all lose.”

She then offered Americans of all stripes disheartened by the election a priceless piece of advice that she received from Carrie Fisher.

“Take your broken heart,” she said, “and make it into art.”

Watch the video, embedded below: