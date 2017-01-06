Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Mexican ex-President Fox gloats after Trump admits Mexico won’t pay for ‘his racist monument’

David Ferguson

06 Jan 2017 at 10:39 ET                   
Vicente Fox talks about Donald Trump on Chelsea (Photo: Screen capture)
Vicente Fox talks about Donald Trump on Chelsea (Photo: Screen capture)

Former president of Mexico Vicente Fox jabbed U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Twitter Friday, calling Trump’s planned border wall between Mexico and the U.S. a “racist monument.”

“Trump may ask whoever he wants, but still neither myself nor Mexico are going to pay for his racist monument. Another promise he can’t keep,” wrote Fox, according to TheHill.com.

Trump is reportedly coordinating with Republican lawmakers to build the proposed border wall with U.S. tax dollars.

When word about the plan got out on Thursday, Trump angrily tweeted that the plan would really just borrow taxpayer dollars because Mexico will totally pay us back later.

Former Pres. Fox has been a gadfly to the Trump campaign and transition team since the beginning of the 2016 campaign, when Trump said that immigrants from Mexico are drug-dealers, criminals and rapists.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Key and Peele deliver an "anger translation" of Obama's farewell address (Screen cap).
Next on Raw Story >
‘This is how the Hunger Games starts!’: Key & Peele’s Obama anger translator explodes over Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+