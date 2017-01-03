Michigan councilman: ‘Time to put a bullseye’ on McCain and Graham over Russian hacking probe

Warren City Councilman Scott Stevens (Screengrab)

A Michigan councilman ranted on social media against Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) over their push for congressional hearings regarding the Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee, suggesting it is “time to put a bullseye on each one of them.”

Warren City Councilman Scott Stevens posted the suggestion on a retweet calling Graham and McCain “traitors.”

“They aren’t Reps, they’r [sic] #libtards,” the retweeted post read.

According to politicscentral.org, Stevens also sent out a tweet back in October calling for James Comey to “eat some lead.”

“You sorry SOB,” he added.

Stevens previously disseminated lies about President Barack Obama, calling him a Muslim (which he refers to as a “false religion”) who used his position to help radical jihadis infiltrate the CIA. He also reportedly called Black Lives Matter protestor “turds” and Dearborn Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell a “call girl turned politician.”

Stevens’ current council seat is nonpartisan, but he previously ran as a Republican candidate for the Michigan State House in 2002, losing in a landslide, according to politicscentral.org.