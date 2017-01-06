Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

N.J. aunt of Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting suspect: ‘He lost his mind’ in Iraq

NJ.com

06 Jan 2017 at 19:18 ET                   
Esteban Santiago-Ruiz
Esteban Santiago-Ruiz

UNION CITY — The suspect in the Fort Lauderdale shooting was a U.S. military veteran who “lost his mind” after a tour of duty in Iraq, his aunt said Friday. Maria Ruiz Rivera, of Union City, said she was told by relatives in Florida that the suspected shooter who killed at least five people at the…

About the Author
Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel (Photo: Facebook)
Next on Raw Story >
WI Attorney General spent $10,000 on coins commemorating new motto: ‘Kicking ass every day’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+