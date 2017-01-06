N.J. aunt of Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting suspect: ‘He lost his mind’ in Iraq
UNION CITY — The suspect in the Fort Lauderdale shooting was a U.S. military veteran who “lost his mind” after a tour of duty in Iraq, his aunt said Friday. Maria Ruiz Rivera, of Union City, said she was told by relatives in Florida that the suspected shooter who killed at least five people at the…
