Neo-Nazi media outlet collapses after fellow racists discover the founder’s wife is Jewish

Skinheads enact Nazi salutes (Shutterstock).

Several members of the white nationalist movement are despondent after learning that one of their leaders is actually married to a Jewish woman.

As Salon reports, neo-Nazi icon Mike Enoch — the pseudonym used by the man who created the pro-white nationalist website The Right Stuff — has resigned from his role at the website after being outed by rivals as a New York website developer named Mike Peinovich.

The real shocker, however, wasn’t the identity of Peinovich, but the identity of his wife, who happens to be a Jewish woman. This is particularly surprising because Peinovich often makes “jokes” about the Holocaust on his podcast, where he also regularly talks about killing Jewish people.

In a post on The Right Stuff’s password-protected forums, Peinovich admitted that he’s married to a Jewish woman and said he didn’t want to see anyone making excuses for his longtime deception of his fellow white nationalists.

“Yes my wife is who they say she is, I won’t even bother denying it, I won’t bother making excuses,” he wrote. “If this makes you want to leave the movement, or to have nothing to do with TRS, then I understand. Don’t lie for me. Don’t try to defend me to those attacking me. Don’t jeopardize your own reputation by defending things that you don’t think you can.”

While Peinovich’s downfall has drawn many cheers from his rivals in the white nationalist movement, many longtime fans were depressed by this revelation.

“Enoch’s rants were both enlightening and triggering, but now I cannot listen to them the same way again,” wrote one. “It just feels like they’re just more actors in the same play being orchestrated by the Jews.”

“I’m going to bed but I want everyone involved with this doxxing to think about contributing something to replace TRS rather than pissing on its grave and saying that they did the right thing,” wrote another. “So far you have f*cked up royally.”