‘No corruption can be a bad thing’: Trump advisor blows off ethics concerns about new administration

Silicon Valley power broker Peter Thiel has some thoughts about the incoming Trump administration that can only be described as way outside of the mainstream.

In an interview with the New York Times, Thiel admitted that sometimes he likes to flip conventional beliefs to something entirely opposit.

Here are the weirdest parts of the interview:

1. No corruption is boring!



Writer Maureen Dowd noted at one point that President Barack Obama escaped eight years in thew White House without scandals.

“But there’s a point where no corruption can be a bad thing. It can mean that things are too boring,” Thiel explained. “I don’t want to dismiss ethical concerns here, but I worry that ‘conflict of interest’ gets overly weaponized in our politics. I think in many cases, when there’s a conflict of interest, it’s an indication that someone understands something way better than if there’s no conflict of interest. If there’s no conflict of interest, it’s often because you’re just not interested.”

2. Pretty people make the best government.



There were early allegations that Trump had a disdain for certain types of facial hair and preferences for others. Dowd wondered if Trump was “casting” his cabinet members based on appearance rather than experience and fitness for the job.

“You’re assuming that Trump thinks they matter too much,” Thiel explained. “And maybe everyone else thinks they matter too little. Do you want America’s leading diplomat to look like a diplomat? Do you want the secretary of defense to look like a tough general, so maybe we don’t have to go on offense and we can stay on defense? I don’t know.”

3. Wrestling is more real than news and politics.



When discussing Thiel’s war against Gawker, he brought up the era of fake news, comparing it to fake wrestling.

“People thought the whole Trump thing was fake, that it wasn’t going to go anywhere, that it was the most ridiculous thing imaginable, and then somehow he won, like Hogan did,” Thiel said referring his investment in Hulk Hogan’s Gawker lawsuit. “And what I wonder is, whether maybe pro wrestling is one of the most real things we have in our society and what’s really disturbing is that the other stuff is much more fake. And whatever the superficialities of Mr. Trump might be, he was more authentic than the other politicians. He sort of talked in a way like ordinary people talk. It was not sort of this Orwellian newspeak jargon that so many of the candidates use. So he was sort of real. He actually wanted to win.”

4. Mike Pence’s homophobia is no big deal:



Despite being an outed homosexual, Theil isn’t the biggest gay rights activist. When asked if he was concerned with Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his positions regarding the LGBT community, Theil said simply he was not.

“You know, maybe I should be worried but I’m not that worried about it,” he explained. “I don’t know. People know too many gay people. There are just all these ways I think stuff has just shifted. For speaking at the Republican convention, I got attacked way more by liberal gay people than by conservative Christian people.”

He went on to say that he doesn’t expect anything to change for LGBT rights under the Trump administration because even if Trump appointed conservative justices, the court has ruled. He also noted that Roe v. Wade will also likely stay law.

5. Tweets don’t cause wars.



Thiel dismissed any concerns that Trump’s tweets really matter to foreign powers. While some have voiced concern that Trump could start a war over an inflammatory tweet, Thiel thinks it is impossible.

“A Twitter war is not a real war,” Thiel said, dismissing the insanity of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

6. Parabiosis has nothing on human growth hormones and cryogenics.



Theil rejected the news that he was participating in parabiosis as a means of staying young and more vibrant. However, he did admit to using human growth hormones and signed up for cryogenics.

“We have to be more experimental in all our medical procedures,” he said. “We should not go gently into that good night.”