North Carolina cop’s 2-year-old finds her father’s gun on floor and shoots her mother

The two-year-old daughter of a police officer in Waxhaw, North Carolina shot her own mother after picking up her father’s gun after he left it in a bag on the floor.

Local news station WSOC TV reports that the wife of Officer Jeremy Ferguson was hospitalized after her own toddler daughter fired a gun that she’d found inside a bag in the family’s laundry room.

The woman’s injuries are not serious, and Waxhaw police say that the weapon used in the shooting was Ferguson’s personal gun, not his service weapon.

Officials say that both the North Carolina State Bureau and the Waxhaw Police Department are nonetheless conducting investigations to see whether any charges should be filed against Ferguson.