NYPD captain not ‘too worried’ about spikes in rapes because they weren’t ‘true stranger rape’

Sex attacks in Greenpoint, Brooklyn have skyrocketed 62 percent over the last year, DNAinfo reports, even as a NYPD police captain insists authorities are not “too worried” about the trend because only a few “were true stranger rapes.”

Police statistics show a total of 13 rapes and attempted rapes in the Brooklyn neighborhood in 2016. Of those reports, only three suspects have been charged.

Police officials said the unsolved cases are due to the fact that most of them were “acquaintance rape,” and many of the women who originally came forward declined to cooperate further.

Captain Peter Rose, head of the 94th Precinct which covers Greenpoint, said he wishes the department “could do more” to help victims, but he added ”it really becomes a balancing act for the investigators.”

“Some of them were Tinder, some of them were hookup sites, some of them were actually coworkers,” he said before insisting the department is relatively unconcerned about the dramatic increase in rape and attempted rape in the neighborhood.

“It’s not a trend that we’re too worried about because out of 13 [sex attacks], only two were true stranger rapes,” Rose said. At a Community Council meeting Wednesday night, Rose expanded on what types of rape he believes “are the troubling ones,” concluding that people who participate in “stranger rapes”—as opposed to acquaintance rape—have “like, no moral standards.”

“[The reported rapes are] not total abomination rapes where strangers are being dragged off the streets,” Rose told the meeting, according to DNAinfo. “If there’s a true stranger rape, a random guy picks up a stranger off the street, those are the troubling ones. That person has, like, no moral standards.”

Jane Manning, Director of Advocacy at the National Organization for Woman New York City chapter, took issue with Rose’s comments.

“The idea that ‘this isn’t some guy who’s dangerous to women,’ that in itself is a major window into the mentality that we are up against,” she told DNAinfo.

“If you have the commander of a precinct making comments like that, he’s setting a tone for all the officers of a unit about how seriously to take acquaintance rape cases,” Manning added.