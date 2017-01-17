Obama commutes Chelsea Manning’s sentence — to be released in five months
President Barack Obama on Tuesday commuted a large part of Chelsea Manning’s remaining prison sentence, the New York Times reports.
Here’s Chelsea Manning’s commutation announcement President Obama just granted. pic.twitter.com/t6BFDUJFMY
— Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) January 17, 2017
Was just on the phone at the very moment @chasestrangio, Chelsea Manning’s attorney, heard the news and exclaimed…1/3
— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 17, 2017
2/3 "Oh my god, she will be freed on May 17th." @chasestrangio also said…
— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 17, 2017
3/3 …“If you had told me a month ago President Obama was even considering this, I wouldn't have believed it."
— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 17, 2017
“Chelsea Manning is somebody who went through the military criminal justice process, was exposed to due process, was found guilty, was sentenced for her crimes, and she acknowledged wrongdoing,” Earnest told the Times. “Mr. Snowden fled into the arms of an adversary, and has sought refuge in a country that most recently made a concerted effort to undermine confidence in our democracy.”
Obama’s decision recalls a January 12 Twitter post by Wikileaks—the recipient of Manning’s documents—pledging that if the president grants the former U.S. Army soldier clemency, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will agree to face prosecution in the United States.
If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ case https://t.co/MZU30SlfGK — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 12, 2017