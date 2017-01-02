Obama could still force Merrick Garland onto Supreme Court during ‘intersession recess’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Obama will have one last chance to force Judge Merrick Garland onto the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday – but it’s a legal gamble and one that has so many pitfalls that even those who say he could get away with it believe it isn’t worth the fight. Mr. Obama’s moment will come just before…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion