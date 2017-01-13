Obama to hold final news conference on Wednesday: White House
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Outgoing President Barack Obama will hold his final news conference as U.S. leader on the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the briefing room at the White House, spokesman Josh Earnest said on Friday. He offered no specific time for the event.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion