Obama to hold final news conference on Wednesday: White House

Reuters

13 Jan 2017 at 14:57 ET                   
(Photo: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)
(Photo: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

Outgoing President Barack Obama will hold his final news conference as U.S. leader on the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the briefing room at the White House, spokesman Josh Earnest said on Friday. He offered no specific time for the event.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)

