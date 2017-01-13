Obama to hold final news conference on Wednesday: White House

(Photo: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

Outgoing President Barack Obama will hold his final news conference as U.S. leader on the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the briefing room at the White House, spokesman Josh Earnest said on Friday. He offered no specific time for the event.

