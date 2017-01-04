‘Orange savages!’: Las Vegas woman’s racist rant to Asian neighbor goes off the rails
A Las Vegas woman is feeling apologetic after she was caught on camera going on a racist rant against her neighbor, who happens to be of Filipino descent.
Per local news station KTNV, Las Vegas resident Dexter Manawat caused a stir over the holidays when he posted a video of his neighbor hurling racial epithets at him while she was raking leaves on New Year’s Eve.
“Orange motherf*cker!” she shouted at him. “Go back to where you came from!”
Manawat then asked her where, exactly, she thought he came from.
“From some piece of sh*t, Manila-ass, f*cking ghetto living under a tarp piece of sh*t land,” she yelled. “You’re just like one f*cking generation out of the jungle, like f*cking loin-cloth wearers!”
She also informed Manawat that she believed Filipinos were all a bunch of “orange savages.”
In an interview with KTNV, the woman apologized for her racist tirade but insisted she isn’t really a racist.
“I stooped to the lowest possible denominator to hurt someone because I was angry,” she said. “I wasn’t raised that way.”
Manawat, for his part, accepted her apology, although he was still a bit stunned by the ferocity of his neighbor’s attacks.
“I’ve never been called orange,” he tells KTNV. “That was a first.”
Watch the whole video below.