Pictures reveal a curved line on Venus’ surface for four days
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A curved line marked the planet’s surface for four days ©Planet-C Sideways smile A temperature map of Venus reveals a curved region, shaped like a sideways smile, at a hotter temperature than its surroundings. If you’ve been complaining about windy weather this winter, don’t even think about vacationing on Venus. Thick clouds of sulfuric acid zip…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion