Rachel Maddow chastises Trump mouthpiece Kellyanne Conway: Like a ‘puppet without a hand’

In an interview with Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live Wednesday, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow discussed how Donald Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway “speaks for” the president-elect, likening her position to “being a puppet without a hand,” the Daily Beast reports.

Noting the former Trump campaign manager is “a very nice person” who’s visited Maddow’s show many times, the host acknowledged Conway is in the “weird position” of speaking for someone who “often seems not to know what he thinks about an issue or what he would say about a specific issue.”

“She ‘speaks for him, but doesn’t actually speak for him,” Maddow said. “So that’s a hard job. That’s like being a puppet without a hand.”

Maddow said she respects “anyone who will speak to me as a base-level thing,” arguing it’s not typically “a genuinely available thing for me from Republicans.”

Maddow also spoke about Megyn Kelly’s recent decision to move from her program on Fox News to a daytime show on NBC, noting she’s the only remaining female anchor in a primetime slot at the same time a notoriously anti-woman president enters the Oval Office.

“One of the things that’s interesting is that we’ve got Donald Trump, he’s got this very—all the sexual harassment claims, grab women by the blah-blah-blah, all the concerns that women have about him and in that era—now there’s like no more women in news, in primetime at least,” Maddow said.

“I’m starting to feel a little lonely,” she added. “Because I’m not all that girly, and if I have to hold up all the girl energy, it’s going to be hard.”