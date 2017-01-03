Racial slur and ‘Trump 17’ painted on burned home of 6-year-old boy with leukemia

"Ivory" (screen grab/WJAX)

The family of a 6-year-old boy suffering from leukemia said that they found racist graffiti supporting President-elect Donald Trump on their home, which was destroyed by fire in Lake City, Florida on New Year’s Eve.

Army veteran Joanne Perkins explained to WJAX the fire was started when her oldest son left the stove on while no one was home on New Year’s Eve.

When she returned on Monday to try to salvage her belongings, she found a racial slur scrawled across the front of her home. A message reading “Trump 17″ was painted on another wall.

To make matters worse, Perkins’ stepson Ivory has no place to come home to after his recent bone marrow transplant.

“How do I explain that to a 6-year-old whose only wish is he wants to come home?” Perkins told WJAX. “How do I explain that to him?”

“I won’t let the girls come back here because I don’t want them to see,” she added. “This is 2017. It doesn’t make any sense. I don’t understand it.”

The Red Cross agreed to provide a hotel room for Perkins’ family for a week. But she has no place to go after that.

“I’m tired. I am,” she admitted. “But nothing in me is going to allow me to give up.”

The family has set up a YouCaring page to help with expenses.

broadcast Jan. 2, 2016.