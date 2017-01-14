Racist Iowa teacher explains she doesn’t like blacks after kids learn about Martin Luther King Jr.

Black students listen in class (Shutterstock)

A substitute teacher in Iowa will not be returning to Clive Learning Academy after making racist comments shortly after students had been taught about civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr.

Terry Williams and Komeasha Littleton told KCCI their 10-year-old son returned home from school and told them the teacher had disparaged black people.

“She immediately came in and started targeting certain kids,” Williams said.

Their son said that the substitute teacher had explained to the class that she did not like black people.

Littleton said the class had recently read one of King’s most famous speeches, “I Have A Dream.”

“Just the look in his face, that was hurtful,” Littleton said. “So for him to read a book and then have to turn around and experience it in his school, that’s hurtful.”

Other parents reportedly had heard similar accounts from their children and complained to the school, according to KCCI.

The West Des Moines Community Schools district, which declined to name the substitute teacher, said it would not allow her to work in the school again.