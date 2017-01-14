Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Racist Iowa teacher explains she doesn’t like blacks after kids learn about Martin Luther King Jr.

Eric W. Dolan

14 Jan 2017 at 16:22 ET                   
Black students listen in class (Shutterstock)
Black students listen in class (Shutterstock)

A substitute teacher in Iowa will not be returning to Clive Learning Academy after making racist comments shortly after students had been taught about civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr.

Terry Williams and Komeasha Littleton told KCCI their 10-year-old son returned home from school and told them the teacher had disparaged black people.

“She immediately came in and started targeting certain kids,” Williams said.

Their son said that the substitute teacher had explained to the class that she did not like black people.

Littleton said the class had recently read one of King’s most famous speeches, “I Have A Dream.”

“Just the look in his face, that was hurtful,” Littleton said. “So for him to read a book and then have to turn around and experience it in his school, that’s hurtful.”

Other parents reportedly had heard similar accounts from their children and complained to the school, according to KCCI.

The West Des Moines Community Schools district, which declined to name the substitute teacher, said it would not allow her to work in the school again.

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
White student Allie Dowdle and her boyfriend (GoFundMe.com)
Next on Raw Story >
White Tennessee teen seeks tuition help after parents cut her off for dating black student
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+