Republican Paul Ryan wins re-election as speaker of US House of Representatives
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
U.S. Representative Paul Ryan was re-elected speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday as a Republican-led Congress began a new session.
The Wisconsin congressman was elected on a vote of 239-189. Ryan was first elected speaker in October 2015, after his predecessor John Boehner retired following repeated revolts by House conservatives.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell; Writing by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion