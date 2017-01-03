Republican Paul Ryan wins re-election as speaker of US House of Representatives

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's USA Thank You Tour event at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center in West Allis, Wisconsin, U.S., December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

U.S. Representative Paul Ryan was re-elected speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday as a Republican-led Congress began a new session.

The Wisconsin congressman was elected on a vote of 239-189. Ryan was first elected speaker in October 2015, after his predecessor John Boehner retired following repeated revolts by House conservatives.

