Russia? I didn’t say anything about Russia’: Internet mocks Trump’s lunk-headed post-briefing statement

(Photo: JStone / Shutterstock)

President-elect Donald Trump finally had his intelligence briefing that outlined the evidence that Russia hacked the United States election and fed the information to WikiLeaks. For weeks, Trump has denied that this evidence could be true, saying at one point that he ‘knows things’ others don’t about the Russian hacking. “So, they cannot be sure of the situation,” Trump said outside Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve.

“These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction,” Trump’s transition team said in another statement following a Washington Post report.

Friday after his briefing, Trump suddenly changed his approach and language claiming that there’s no proof that Russia hacked voting machines or votes or that it made any difference.

This dramatic shift was noticed by Twitter and mocked soundly:

I think my favorite joke out of this whole Russia hacking debacle is asking Trump how Putin's dick tastes. — Brian Beaman (@soyezunhomme) January 6, 2017

Even after his briefing, Trump continues to actively obscure Russia's multifaceted, ongoing attack on American democracy on his behalf. pic.twitter.com/Vl97mn44X2 — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) January 6, 2017

Trump conveniently forgets to admit he was wrong after intel briefing. Watch for him to suddenly stop talking about Russia entirely. — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) January 6, 2017

I think it's time that @realDonaldTrump showed America how much debt he has in Russia. Americans have the right to know. #RussianHacking — Donald J. Trump (@LoserInChief) January 6, 2017

Trump: "Russia did hack the DNC, but only to get me elected, so that's fine. I only wish they hacked in 2008 so we didn't have Obama now." — Top Conservative Cat (@TeaPartyCat) January 6, 2017

He told us it was rigged. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) January 6, 2017

Trump shorter: Russia? I didn't say anything about Russia. https://t.co/TzQKnyre0K — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) January 6, 2017

Shorter Trump:

Lip service to pros

Russia AND OTHERS always be hacking.

I WON FAIR AND SQUARE.

RNC>DNC.

Experts I derided will give me plan. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) January 6, 2017

Weird. The guy who was sure a black president had to be born in Kenya refuses to believe that a white president tried to help him. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) January 6, 2017

Believe Russia wanted Trump to be President because easier to deal with an idiot than a smart person. — Gayle Alstrom (@GayleAlstrom) January 6, 2017

Maybe Russia didn't change election outcome. But anything Trump now does that rewards Russia, directly undermines our national security. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 6, 2017

It takes a real man to admit that he was wrong… which is why we will never hear Trump admit that Russia had an impact on the election. — Jess Natale (@jessnatale) January 6, 2017

Butthurt Donald Trump Still Butthurt About Russia Maybe Stealing Election For Him https://t.co/Ioxp9MWAZz pic.twitter.com/Gwu5zqHiU9 — Sir Allen Happman (@elhapp) January 6, 2017

American trolls are FURIOUS Trump outsourced paid trolls to Russia — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) January 6, 2017

So instead of investigating Russia, Trump wants to investigate his own intelligence community. 😂😂😂 — Jerry Ford, Jr. (@JerryFordJr) January 6, 2017

Remember when Trump invited Russia to tamper with the election? pic.twitter.com/3cnitYlhj5 — broderick topil (@Broderick_Topil) January 6, 2017

Truly curious as to how Trump supporters will talk their way out of this new report on Russia TROLLING them. — Kathryn Harris (@kathrynharris) January 6, 2017

Wait, when Trump was calling on Russia to hack Hillary's emails did he think he was talking to a 14 year old in a bedroom? #thisguy — Dale Seever (@DaleRadio) January 6, 2017