Russia? I didn’t say anything about Russia’: Internet mocks Trump’s lunk-headed post-briefing statement

Sarah K. Burris

06 Jan 2017 at 17:00 ET                   
(Photo: JStone / Shutterstock)
(Photo: JStone / Shutterstock)

President-elect Donald Trump finally had his intelligence briefing that outlined the evidence that Russia hacked the United States election and fed the information to WikiLeaks. For weeks, Trump has denied that this evidence could be true, saying at one point that he ‘knows things’ others don’t about the Russian hacking. “So, they cannot be sure of the situation,” Trump said outside Mar-a-Lago on New Year’s Eve.

“These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction,” Trump’s transition team said in another statement following a Washington Post report.

Friday after his briefing, Trump suddenly changed his approach and language claiming that there’s no proof that Russia hacked voting machines or votes or that it made any difference.

This dramatic shift was noticed by Twitter and mocked soundly:

