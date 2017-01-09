Ruth Bader Ginsburg pens heartwarming letters to young girl who dressed like her for ‘superhero day’

Michele Threefoot (Facebook)

When Krista Wujek Threefoot’s daughter Michele was faced with the task of dressing up as her favorite superhero for school last month, she decided to honor the celebrated subject of the book she’d “been reading the heck out of” who “fights prejudice and injustice”: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Threefoot shared a picture of her daughter donning Ginsburg’s signature spectacles and clutching the illustrated book “I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark,” captioning the picture with “It’s superhero day at school.”

“Girls who read really are dangerous, to unfairness and outmoded inequalities,” Threefoot added.

In an edit to the picture, Threefoot shared that the picture of Michele “made it to RBG,” adding the Supreme Court Justice’s assistant emailed her to ask for their address.

In a follow-up post, Threefoot shared her handwritten note from Notorious RBG:

“Dear Michelle, You look just like me!

May you continue to thrive on reading an learning.

Every good wish, Ruth Bader Ginsburg”

And another, typed on Supreme Court letterhead:

“Reading is the key that opens doors to many good things in life. Reading shaped my dreams, and more reading held me make my dreams come true. Ruth Bader Ginsburg”

Read Ginsburg’s letters below, via Facebook: