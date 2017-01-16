Sean Spicer lectures John Lewis on MLK Day: Questioning Trump’s election undermines civil rights

Sean Spicer appears on Fox News (screen grab)

Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer used a Martin Luther King Jr. Day appearance on Fox News to lecture Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on how to fight for civil rights.

After days of fuming from the president-elect and his staff over Lewis’ suggestion that the 2016 election was not “legitimate,” Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt asked Spicer if Trump would be willing to take the high road.

“Is there something he can do to say, ‘Congressman Lewis, come in my office, let’s fix this,'” Earhardt wondered.

Spicer pointed out that Trump already has plans to meet with Martin Luther King III “to talk about the legacy of Dr. King, ways that we can continue to enfranchise people and advocate for more people to be part of the voting process and further the legacy that Dr. King fought so hard for.”

“I think what’s disappointing is someone like John Lewis, who is such an icon of voting rights and civil rights, to make a comment about the legitimacy of an election, something that he’s fought so hard to create the integrity of, to talk about delegitimizing an election,” the Trump aide said.

Spicer added that Trump would be willing to meet Lewis “to further the goal of uniting this country and moving forward.”

“But make no mistake,” he warned. “If someone is going to attack the president-elect, whether he’s going to attack him or this country or American workers, Donald Trump is leaving a successful business to fight for this country to fight for American workers. And he’s not going to sit back and let people take pot shots.”

Watch the video below from Fox News, broadcast Jan. 16, 2017.