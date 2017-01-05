Russian officials congratulated themselves after Trump’s election win: Washington Post

Putin and Trump

The Washington Post published a story Thursday afternoon that revealed American intelligence agencies intercepted communications after President-elect Donald Trump’s win in November. According to the report, Russian officials congratulated themselves on the outcome of the U.S. election.

U.S officials believe that some of these high-ranking Russian officials also had knowledge of the cyber attack against the DNC, Colin Powell and John Podesta, according to a 50-page classified document that was delivered to President Barack Obama on Thursday.

Spy agencies also have key information that specifies those “actors” that were involved in giving the stolen Democratic emails to WikiLeaks. The agencies also have evidence of a much greater effort to obtain and exploit information from the Democratic campaigns rather than the Republican campaigns.

This report will be given to Trump Friday during a briefing from Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper Jr. and CIA Director John Brennan.