Susan Sarandon’s daughter has a terrifying story about her baby that taught her the lesson of forgiveness

Eva Amurri Martino with her son Major (Photo: Instagram)

Susan Sarandon’s daughter, Eva Amurri Martino, is an actress in her own right but she’s also an avid blogger. The 31-year-old mom gave birth to her daughter in August 2014 and her son this past October. But in November, something terrible happened that rattled the Martinos, Little Things wrote.

The family’s night nurse fell asleep holding their new son and he fell from her arms, dropping onto his head.

“A couple of days after Thanksgiving, our Night Nurse [sic] fell asleep while holding Major and dropped him, and he cracked his head on the hardwood floor,” Martino explained on her blog.

She said that they were asleep when they were awakened by the sound of his head hitting the floor and the “hysterical piercing screams.”

“He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on his brain, and was transported by ambulance to Yale Medical Center where I spent two harrowing days with him to receive emergency care and further testing,” she continued. “To say these were the most traumatic and anxious two days of my life is an understatement.”

Luckily, the baby was fine. “Though he had the fracture, some skull displacement, and bleeding, the skull did not touch his brain and the bleeding was localized,” she relayed.

The baby had no brain damage and the family was discharged and she said that he has been healing well, meeting all of the milestones parents chart as part of development.

Months after the horrifying ordeal, she wanted to share the experience so that others realize people make mistakes. While it’s hard enough for a new mom to relinquish their baby to the care of someone else, the incident didn’t erode her trust. The nurse still hasn’t gotten over what happened, even though Martino and her husband have forgiven her.

Any parent can empathize with the desperate need to protect their child from a frightening injury or illness. But Martino explained that on her blog she encourages others to look for happiness even amid the chaos and imperfection of life. There are always ups and downs that make parents stronger and better.

“I welcome 2017 as the year I learn to forgive a little deeper, to let go a little more easily, to accept some things I cannot change, and to love myself a lot more unconditionally,” she closed her blog post. “To anybody else who is suffering from similar feelings or challenges, no matter the cause – I am with you in this. Let’s get better. It’s time.”

After comments and criticism, Martino was quick to explain that parenthood should never be a competition.

“Nobody gets an award at the end of all of it for doing it the best or most perfect way,” she wrote on Instagram. “All that matters is how we make our children feel, how we feel about them, and how we feel about ourselves as parents.”