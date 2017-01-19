‘That is your job!’: McCaskill hammers Treasury pick Mnuchin for being clueless about Trump’s foreign ties

Steven Mnuchin's confirmatio hearing (YouTube)

President-elect Donald Trump’s Treasury pick Steven Mnuchin faced a grilling by Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill during his confirmation hearing on Thursday. The former Goldman Sachs banker testified in front of the Senate Finance Committee.

McCaskill started her line of questions by quoting one of Trump’s many tweets. “Keep it fast, short, and direct, whatever it is,” she said. “So that’s what I’m going to try to do.”

McCaskill started off with questions about whether or not Mnuchin would agree to raise Russian sanctions, and swiftly moved into questions about whether he agrees his “new boss is famous for firing people.” She added, “Sometimes it’s a blurred line at this point — where the show stops and where the reality begins.”

The Senator then pushed Mnuchin to answer questions about Trump’s conflict of interests — namely whether he would divest any of his business interests while running the country. “I believe he sold his public stocks,” Mnuchin started.

“I’m talking about his business. Is it fair to characterize him as an international businessman?,” she asked. Mnuchin agreed. “OK, and he will enjoy the benefits of his business success while he is president, correct?”

“Again, I believe he’ll do everything legally,” Mnuchin started before being cut off. “No, no, no this is not my question.” Mnuchin also had trouble answering questions about Trump’s foreign ties, noting he would look into it upon confirmation. “That is your job!” McCaskill fired back.

Just hours before Mnuchin’s hearing, a memo from Democratic staff members of the Senate Finance Committee revealed that he had failed to disclose nearly $100 million of his assets in his disclosure documents.

