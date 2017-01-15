Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘The Twilight Zone returns’: Scottish newspaper’s TV guide preview of Trump inauguration goes viral

David Edwards

15 Jan 2017 at 12:53 ET                   
The Sunday Herald previews Trump inauguration (Twitter)
The Sunday Herald previews Trump inauguration (Twitter)

Scotland’s The Sunday Herald struck a chord this week with a hilarious and chilling preview of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

In its Sunday TV guide section, the paper characterizes Trump’s swearing in as a return of The Twilight Zone.

The Herald guide describes the inauguration as an alternate history, likening it to “What If The Nazis Had Won The Second World War.”

“This huge virtual reality project, which will unfold on TV, in the press, and on Twitter over the next four years sets out to build on an alternative present,” the paper explains. “The story begins in a nightmarish version of 2017 in which huge sections of the US electorate have somehow been duped into voting to make Donald Trump president.”

“It sounds far-fetched, and it is,” the description continues, “but as it goes on it becomes more and more chillingly plausible.”

“It’s a flawed piece, but a disturbing glimpse of the horrors we could stumble into, if we’re not careful.”

Read the entire entry below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
President Barack Obama awards the 2010 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Congressman John Lewis in a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 15, 2011. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)
Next on Raw Story >
Trump cites ‘scheduling issues’ and cancels MLK Day tour of civil rights museum featuring John Lewis
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+