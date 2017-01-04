They’ve ‘declared war on men and masculinity’: GOP lawmaker freaks out over university’s gender class

Wisconsin Sen. Steve Nass (YouTube)

Wisconsin Republicans keep finding themselves at war with UW-Madison over courses critical of the institutions of whiteness and masculinity. Just last month, Sen. Steve Nass was up in arms over a course titled, “The Problem with Whiteness.” Now, he finds himself battling one that’s critical of masculinity, Jezebel reports.

Nass wrote an email to Wisconsin legislators about the matter on Wednesday. The subject line read, “UW-Madison Declares War on Men and their Masculinity — Not a Joke,” according to the Associated Press.

The Wisconsin Senator was definitely not joking:

“Our friends at UW-Madison, not happy enough with labeling ‘whiteness’ as a societal problem, now are attacking another social ill …, Men and their masculinity,” the email says. “The supposedly underfunded and overworked administrators at our flagship campus have scrapped (sic) together enough dollars to offer a six-week program open only to ‘men-identified students,” the email goes on. “In short, the highly paid leaders at UW-Madison now believe that Wisconsin mothers and fathers have done a poor job of raising their boys by trying to instill in them the values and characteristics necessary in becoming a Man.”

The six-week course Nass refers to is one run by the Men’s Project, titled “Unpacking Masculinity At UW-Madison” and seeks to address the ways “media, hook up culture, alcohol, violence, pop culture” create expectations of masculinity.

According to the program description, “These conversations can help us better understand ourselves and empower men to work as allies to promote gender equity and social justice.”

When the university was under fire for its December course on whiteness, Provost Sarah Mangelsdorf defended students, faculty, and staff, and their rights to free speech.

The last state budget saw a $250 million cut from the system and a tuition freeze for two more years. According to the AP, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has said that future aid “probably will be linked to performance benchmarks.”