‘This quack is the head of an institute?’: Cleveland Clinic doc’s anti-vaxxer rant sparks online backlash
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A doctor at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic sparked an online uproar when he published an article Friday filled with anti-vaccine rhetoric, including the widely debunked claim that vaccines are linked to autism. Physicians took to Twitter to call the article “vile” and “Post-truth medicine” and demand whether the clinic endorsed its doctor’s views. Dr. Daniel Neides,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion