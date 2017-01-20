Quantcast

‘Tiny hands, tiny crowds’: Internet laughs at puny crowds at Trump’s inauguration

Brad Reed

20 Jan 2017 at 12:24 ET                   
(Photo: Wikipedia commons and screen capture)
Donald Trump is now officially president of the United States, but his inauguration didn’t draw the massive crowds of enthusiastic supporters that Barack Obama’s did in 2009.

While official crowd figures haven’t been released yet, photographs make it clear that there was a lot of empty space on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. during Trump’s inauguration. Obama’s inauguration, by contrast, saw the National Mall completely packed, and drew an estimated 1.8 million people.

The crowds at the Trump inauguration were positively puny compared to the ones at Obama’s — and the internet couldn’t help but point and laugh.

Among other things, Twitter users wrote about how it must drive Trump insane to draw such a comparably tiny crowd, especially given how much he used to boast about crowd size during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Check out some of Twitter’s best reactions below.

 

