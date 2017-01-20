‘Tiny hands, tiny crowds’: Internet laughs at puny crowds at Trump’s inauguration

(Photo: Wikipedia commons and screen capture)

Donald Trump is now officially president of the United States, but his inauguration didn’t draw the massive crowds of enthusiastic supporters that Barack Obama’s did in 2009.

While official crowd figures haven’t been released yet, photographs make it clear that there was a lot of empty space on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. during Trump’s inauguration. Obama’s inauguration, by contrast, saw the National Mall completely packed, and drew an estimated 1.8 million people.

The crowds at the Trump inauguration were positively puny compared to the ones at Obama’s — and the internet couldn’t help but point and laugh.

Among other things, Twitter users wrote about how it must drive Trump insane to draw such a comparably tiny crowd, especially given how much he used to boast about crowd size during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Check out some of Twitter’s best reactions below.

To the left, crowd for Trump's #Inauguration . To the right, the ones for the two Obama's. Not even @piersmorgan chins can fill that(maybe) https://t.co/53mEahs2pb — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) January 20, 2017

Most #Unpopular #PEOTUS in American history about to take office in front of smallest #Inauguration crowd in 100+yrs — Shawn Reilly (@smarkreilly) January 20, 2017

As Obama and Trump looked at over the crowd, Obama whispered: "Mine's bigger." #Inauguration @nationallampoon — Les East (@Les_East) January 20, 2017

The crowd is so dead #Inauguration — Pizza_Killer (@redsox123586) January 20, 2017

I don't want to hear one word about the massive crowds today. Not one. #InaugurationDay #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/QmgYU87eqz — Norman Golightly (@NormanGolightly) January 20, 2017

You know what they say tiny hands tiny crowd #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/ACCNi2AuTu — Charlie Hayes (@oxfcharlie) January 20, 2017

@realDonaldTrump! Loser Here’s How Much Smaller The Crowd At Trump’s Inauguration Is Than Obama’s https://t.co/6KnpyQnwdz via @tamerra_nikol — philip harris (@pharris830) January 20, 2017

Trump tried to get an "America first" chant going, but even his own inauguration crowd wasn't having it. — aaron (@theyshootactors) January 20, 2017