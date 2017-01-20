Trevor Noah: Michelle Obama’s lack of a poker face ‘most captured the feeling’ Friday

Trevor Noah calls out Michelle Obama (Photo: Screen capture)

Trevor Noah called out former First Lady Michelle Obama on a special episode of “The Daily Show” on Friday. According to Noah, Obama had a complete inability to make the perfect poker face.

“For me the person who most captured the feeling of the day was First Lady Michelle Obama,” Noah said. “It was all over her face.”

Noah showed Obama receiving a Tiffany’s box that Melania Trump brought her and the awkward expression where she didn’t know what to do with it.

“She clearly did not want” it, “Noah joked. “And look at Obama! Look at him! He’s like, ‘Uhhh, just put it anywhere, I’m moving. Just put it anywhere.'”

Noah also revealed the unfortunate gift that was inside of it. “It was just a tiny note from Melania that said, ‘HELP!'”

Noah explained that the whole day showed Mrs. Obama as the “barometer of America’s feelings.” Over and over, Noah showed expressions from Mrs. Obama that he explained represented a perfect “Oh, hell no,” face.

“That face is every emotion rolled into one,” Noah said. “That’s like, ‘Bye, Felicia,’ ‘Boi-bye,’ ‘I’d like to speak to your manager,’ ‘I’m so done,’ all rolled into one.”

Check out the full supercut of Michelle expressions below: