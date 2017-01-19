Trump advisers: President dancing with Caitlyn Jenner at inauguration would ‘heal’ the LGBTQ community

Transgender icon Caitlyn Jenner, pictured in February 2016, has drawn criticism from the LBGT community for her support of the Republican party (AFP Photo/Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez)

Some of Donald Trump’s advisers are reportedly urging the president-elect to share at least one dance on inauguration night with Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympic athlete turned conservative trans activist.

The New York Post‘s notorious Page Six gossip column said on Thursday that key aides to Trump believe that seeing the Republican president dancing with a famous trans woman will “heal” the division between LGBTQ Americans and the incoming administration.

“It’s a brilliant idea,” said an anonymous Trump staffer to Page Six.

“The image of Trump dancing with Caitlyn would send a strong message that he supports gay rights and trans rights,” the aide said. “A picture is worth a thousand tweets.”

Jenner’s publicist, however, refused to speculate as to whether the dance will happen.

“Can’t deal in hypotheticals,” the rep said. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Mediaite.com said, “Jenner will be attending the Inauguration, according to People, as a guest of the American Unity Fund — a conservative nonprofit that works for advancing the cause of freedom and equal opportunity for LGBTQ Americans.”

Jenner, once the husband of Kris Jenner and patriarch of the Kardashian clan, transitioned to female in 2015, but has held on to her lifelong Republican beliefs.

On Wednesday, she tweeted, “Republicans need help understanding LGBTQ issues and I’m here to help!”