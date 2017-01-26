Trump concluded his first White House interview by showing off photos of his ‘massive’ crowd size

Donald Trump and David Muir (Screengrab / ABC)

President Donald Trump concluded his first formal interview at the White House by showing off several photos of his inauguration crowd, once again insisting—inaccurately—that his “audience was the biggest ever.”

Towards the end of his interview with ABC’s David Muir, Trump showed the reporter a wall of photos from his inauguration, including one of himself with former president Barack Obama and on me of daughter Ivanka Trump dancing at an inaugural ball with husband—and top Trump advisor—Jared Kushner.

“Here’s a picture of the event,” Trump said, pointing to a photo showing the audience from what would have been his perspective at the Capitol Building on Jan. 20. “Here’s a picture of the crowd. Now the audience was the biggest ever, but this crowd was massive. Look how far back it goes. This crowd was massive.“

According to Muir, after the president presented a couple more photos, and just before the crew turned to leave, the president told ABC he wanted to show “just one more image.”

That last image? Yet another perspective of his inauguration crowd.

“One thing this shows is just how far over they go here,” Trump told Muir, gesturing to a large panorama image taken from the side of the crowd. “Look, look how far this is. This goes all the way down here, all the way down—nobody sees that, you don’t see that in the pictures.”

“But when you look at this tremendous sea of love—I call it a sea of love—it’s really something special,” Trump added.

“Many of these people were the forgotten men and women … and they loved what I had to say,” the president concluded.

By all indications, Trump became increasingly fixated on his inaugural crowd size after reports indicated he drew only a third of the number of people to his inauguration as did former President Obama in 2009. The Washington Post reports the new president grew “visibly enraged” on Saturday after seeing that the Women’s March on Washington dwarfed his ceremony a day earlier.

Trump’s fixation prompted Sean Spicer to hold a press conference Saturday evening, wherein the White House Press Secretary provided false statistics about D.C. metro rides and insisted, “This was the largest audience to witness an inauguration, period.”

In response to Spicer’s interview The New Y0rk Times posted an image of the two inaugurations side by side. Both photos were taken 45 minutes before the respective presidents were sworn into office.

Comparing the crowds at Donald Trump’s and Barack Obama’s inaugurations https://t.co/U4dIVzCKbH pic.twitter.com/zf8hxVDMpO — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 20, 2017

Watch the video below, via ABC: