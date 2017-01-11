Trump finally lands big name inaugural act: ‘America’s number one Bruce Springsteen cover band’

B Street Band (Twitter)

Donald Trump’s well-documented struggle to find someone—anyone—willing to play at his inauguration has finally come to an end.

According to Consequence of Sound, while performers from Elton John to Kanye West have declined to participate in the upcoming inauguration, the president-elect did manage to find one group willing to serenade crowds him on Jan. 20: The B Street Band, “America’s number one Bruce Springsteen cover band.”

Springsteen in the flesh appeared at President Barack Obama’s star-studded 2009 inauguration, but considering “The Boss” once called Trump a “flagrant, toxic narcissist,” it’s safe to say he won’t be rocking out onstage for the president-elect (despite Trump naming Springsteen superfan Chris Christie as honorary chair of the ball).

Tom Barrack, Trump’s inaugural committee chief, tempered expectations Tuesday, insisting Trump doesn’t care that a-list celebrities aren’t interested in palling around with him on inauguration day.

“We’re fortunate in that we have the greatest celebrity in the world, which is the president-elect,” Barrack said. “So what we’ve done instead of trying to surround him with what people consider A-listers is we are going to surround him with the soft sensuality of the place. It’s a much more poetic cadence than having a circus-like celebration that’s a coronation.”

Nothing says “soft sensuality” like a Bruce Springsteen cover band.

Listen to the band below, via YouTube: