Trump in 2010: Assange and ‘disgraceful’ WikiLeaks should get the ‘death penalty’

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at an American Renewal Project event at the Orlando Convention Center in Orlando, Florida August 11, 2016. (REUTERS/Eric Thayer)

President-elect Donald Trump seems to implicitly trust WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, but there was a time when he believed Assange deserved to be executed for his actions.

CNN has unearthed a video from 2010 showing Trump lashing out at Assange while talking with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade prior to appearing on his radio show.

“I think it’s disgraceful,” Trump said of WikiLeaks’ decision to release classified documents leaked to the site by Pfc. Chelsea Manning. “I think there should be like death penalty or something.”

Trump on Wednesday morning sent out a tweet defending Assange’s honesty, and implied that he trusted the WikiLeaks founder more than American intelligence services.

“Julian Assange said ‘a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta’ – why was DNC so careless?” wrote Trump. “Also said Russians did not give him the info!”

Check out the video of Trump calling for Assange’s execution below.