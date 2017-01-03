Trump knocks GOP for gutting ‘unfair’ ethics panel as their ‘number one priority’

Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up sign (Shutterstock).

President-elect Donald Trump took a shot at his own party on Tuesday after news broke on Monday night that House Republicans had voted to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics.

On Twitter, Trump acknowledged that the office may be “unfair” to lawmakers, but he chided the party for seeming to make weakening the office its “number one priority.”

With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

……..may be, their number one act and priority. Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance! #DTS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

Of course, this sort of reprimand is positively gentle by Trump’s terms, as he didn’t refer to any House GOP members as “corrupt” or “losers.”

Trump’s comments also came after top adviser Kellyanne Conway defended the GOP congressmen’s decision on Tuesday morning by saying that lawmakers are being inundated by too many anonymous complaints.

Even so, this does set up an potential battle between the legislative and executive branches over the independence of the Office of Congressional Ethics, and this now really puts House GOP members on the spot in their upcoming vote to finalize the new rule changes on Tuesday.

Additionally, as The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent notes, Trump’s statement doesn’t specifically say that gutting the ethics panel is a bad idea — rather, he is just opposed to the timing of it. In other words, there needs to be more clarification before making a definitive judgement on Trump’s intentions.