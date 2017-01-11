Trump says he met with Supreme Court candidates, will pick after taking office

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had met with several candidates for an open slot on the U.S. Supreme Court, saying he would decide who to nominate for the position two weeks after he takes office on Jan. 20.

The top U.S. court has been down one justice since the death of conservative Antonin Scalia last year, leaving it ideologically split with four conservatives and four liberals.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham)