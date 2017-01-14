Quantcast

Trump to meet with Putin within weeks of his inauguration: report

Eric W. Dolan

14 Jan 2017 at 20:45 ET                   
The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin annual press conference in Center of international trade (ID1974 / Shutterstock.com)
Donald Trump plans to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin within weeks of becoming president, according to The Sunday Times.

Trump’s first trip overseas as president will reportedly be a meeting with Putin in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik, the U.K. newspaper reported on Saturday evening.

The meeting will address both nation’s nuclear arsenals, the Times said, citing unnamed sources.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Friday, Trump said he would be open to lifting sanctions on Russia. But he plans on keeping the sanctions in place “at least for a period of time.”

The meeting could be intended to emulate “Ronald Reagan’s Cold War deal-making in Reykjavik with Mikhail Gorbachev,” according to the Times.

Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
Donald Trump (Photo: uplift_the_world / Shutterstock)
