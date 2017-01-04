Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump warns Republicans to ‘be careful’ over Obamacare: tweet

Reuters

04 Jan 2017 at 09:21 ET                   
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday warned fellow Republicans to “be careful” over their effort to repeal U.S. Democratic President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law, urging conservatives not to let the pressure off Democrats.

“Republicans must be careful in that the Dems own the failed ObamaCare disaster, with its poor coverage and massive premium increases,” Trump tweeted. “Don’t let the Schumer clowns out of this web…,” he added, referring to U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, who along with other Democrats is meeting with Obama about the law Wednesday morning.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Vinny Spero (Facebook)
Next on Raw Story >
New York high school won’t let teen who called teacher ‘a f*cking racist’ return to class
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+