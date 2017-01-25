Trump’s draconian plan for US-born children of undocumented immigrants revealed in unconfirmed docs

Immigration Protest, Los Angeles, May 1, 2006 (Shutterstock / Mark Scott Spatny)

An unconfirmed leaked White House drafted document indicates a series of immigration orders to come under President Donald Trump. The order, titled Ending Unconstitutional, Executive Amnesties, “fulfills several key campaign promises related to immigration,” it reads.

These include cancelling the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA) program in its entirety. DAPA offers deferred action status to undocumented immigrants who have been in the U.S. since 2010 and who have children who are citizens or who are granted permanent resident status.

The document also outlines that new Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) applications will not be processed, adding “current recipients [can] retain their work permits until they expire at some point in the next two years.”

The document was uploaded to Twitter by writer Aura Bogado, who noted that the document was leaked but is still unconfirmed. Trump has pushed several anti-immigrant executive orders in recent days, including an order to pick up construction of the wall along the U.S-Mexico border.

It is unclear at this time whether the information presented in the document is confirmed. However, given Trump’s campaign promises — repealing Obamacare, banning Muslim travel and immigration from certain countries, and pulling out of the Trans Pacific Partnership — coming to fruition in recent days in a series of executive actions, these documents should not be ruled out.