Two men wearing Trump masks ‘beat the devil out of each other’ at a Virginia Lowe’s: witness

Masks of US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, on October 16, 2015 in Jiutepec, Morelos State, Mexico (AFP Photo/Ronaldo Schemidt)

Police in Henrico County, Virginia said that two men wearing Donald Trump masks frightened customers over the New Year’s holiday when they began fighting in a Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, police were contacted on Saturday at around 2:30 p.m. by witnesses who reported the disorderly display.

“All of a sudden there’s commotion … and next thing you know, these two guys come with Donald Trump masks on,” 59-year-old Michael Willis told the paper.

Willis said that he contacted police because he was concerned that the two men might be armed robbers.

“All of a sudden, they started holding their hands up, jumping up and down, and they had boxing gloves on,” he recalled. “And they started beating the devil out of each other and hollering ‘Donald Trump! Donald Trump!'”

“And then one of them fell and knocked some stuff down in the aisles, and the other one jumped on him, started hitting him in the face. I mean, these people, they were hitting. If they was acting, they was doing a good job on it.”

Willis said that one of the men dropped his keys while fleeing the store. When a young man returned to retrieve the keys, Willis reprimanded him. The man told Willis that they had played the prank for fun.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch noted that wearing masks can be considered a felony in Virginia if a property owner has not given permission. Police said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday.