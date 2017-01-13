‘Was Nickelback busy?’: Internet relentlessly mocks 3 Doors Down for playing Trump’s inauguration

Members of 3 Doors Down (from left to right) Brad Arnold, Chris Henderson and Todd Harrell meet with NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., at the Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 4.

Friday, the Presidential Inauguration Committee announced the start-studded lineup for Donald Trump’s coronation, including the vocal stylings of country singer Toby Keith, actor Jon Voight, and rock band 3 Doors Down.

3 Doors Down is best known for their 2000 hit “Kryptonite,” which peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was even featured on Guitar Hero 5. In the years since, the band has undergone several transformations, at one point replacing bassist Todd Harrell after he was charged with vehicular homicide for killing 47-year-old Paul Howard Shoulders Jr. while under the influence of prescription painkillers. Now, it appears the band will headline the “‘Make America Great Again!’ Welcome Celebration” on Jan. 19, making them one of the only well-ish known musical acts willing to perform for Trump’s inauguration. And naturally, the internet was all-to-happy to mock the early aughts chart-topper:

Trump IS creating jobs. This is 3 Doors Down’s first paying gig since ’07. — Eli Braden (@EliBraden) January 13, 2017

3 Doors Down and Toby Keith will play at Trump’s Inauguration, which how now been downgraded to the “Presidential State Fair.” — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 13, 2017

Last time 3 Doors Down played at the concert arena I worked at, I had to walk around people having sex on the lawn. In public. In the mud. — Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) January 13, 2017

Once I went to a bar near my hometown & saw a bunch of people from high school I didn’t want to see and also 3 Doors Down was playing there. — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) January 13, 2017

some bad news — i put all of trump’s inauguration performers into a coachella poster and it sucks even worse now pic.twitter.com/8RiUg8rQwA — Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) January 13, 2017

If 3 Doors Down is playing the inauguration who’s covering their shifts at Applebee’s? — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 13, 2017

3 Doors Down: “Hey, the check cleared.” — Maggie Serota 🎅🏻 (@maggieserota) January 13, 2017

Funny how playing the Trump Inauguration ruined 3 Doors Down’s career fifteen years ago. — Danny Bland (@mrdannybland) January 13, 2017

3 Doors Down is playing Trump’s inauguration because they’re the musical equivalent of someone urinating on your chest. — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) January 13, 2017

3 Doors Down plays “Loser” back-to-back for an hour and half at the “Make America Great Again” Inauguration Ball. — Foxing (@Foxing) January 13, 2017

but seriously, 3 Doors Down? was nickelback too busy? — megan brown (@thatgirlondeck) January 13, 2017

I once went on a VH1 cruise with 3 Doors Down. Little did we know at the time this would be the highlight of our careers. — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 13, 2017

TFW 3 doors down is your headliner pic.twitter.com/o7NB9jdVYl — dan haren (@ithrow88) January 13, 2017

genuinely didn’t realize 3 doors down wasn’t third eye blind until just now — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) January 13, 2017

If I knew the name of any 3 Doors Down songs I’d totally make a joke right now. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) January 13, 2017

3 Doors Down isn’t even on a “surprise performance on a #Bachelor one-on-one date” level. — Andrew Goldstein (@AngeGold) January 13, 2017

3 Doors Down tour dates • tiny theater in Winnipeg • Florida Strawberry Fest • THE INAUGURATION OF AN ACTUAL PRESIDENT •a casino in Alberta — Zach Schonfeld (@zzzzaaaacccchhh) January 13, 2017

3 Doors Down kickstarting y2k buttgrunge revival hell yes. — Luke O’Neil (@lukeoneil47) January 13, 2017

Grateful for the reminder that we still need be making fun of 3 Doors Down. — Joe DeRosa (@joederosacomedy) January 13, 2017

Looks like it’s time to get rid of my extensive collection of 3 Doors Down memorabilia. — Chris Baio (@OIAB) January 13, 2017