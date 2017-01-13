‘Was Nickelback busy?’: Internet relentlessly mocks 3 Doors Down for playing Trump’s inauguration
Friday, the Presidential Inauguration Committee announced the start-studded lineup for Donald Trump’s coronation, including the vocal stylings of country singer Toby Keith, actor Jon Voight, and rock band 3 Doors Down.
The “‘Make America Great Again!’ Welcome Celebration” will take place Thursday, January 19th and will be broadcast live to the nation from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. It will feature historic remarks from President-elect Trump and special appearances from Toby Keith, Jon Voight, Jennifer Holliday, DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, Tim Rushlow (“Little Texas”), Larry Stewart (“Restless Heart”), Marty Roe (“Diamond Rio”), Lee Greenwood, and 3 Doors Down. Information for free public events can be found at 58PIC2017.org
3 Doors Down is best known for their 2000 hit “Kryptonite,” which peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was even featured on Guitar Hero 5. In the years since, the band has undergone several transformations, at one point replacing bassist Todd Harrell after he was charged with vehicular homicide for killing 47-year-old Paul Howard Shoulders Jr. while under the influence of prescription painkillers. Now, it appears the band will headline the “‘Make America Great Again!’ Welcome Celebration” on Jan. 19, making them one of the only well-ish known musical acts willing to perform for Trump’s inauguration. And naturally, the internet was all-to-happy to mock the early aughts chart-topper:
Trump IS creating jobs. This is 3 Doors Down’s first paying gig since ’07. — Eli Braden (@EliBraden) January 13, 2017
3 Doors Down and Toby Keith will play at Trump’s Inauguration, which how now been downgraded to the “Presidential State Fair.”
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 13, 2017
Last time 3 Doors Down played at the concert arena I worked at, I had to walk around people having sex on the lawn. In public. In the mud. — Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) January 13, 2017
Once I went to a bar near my hometown & saw a bunch of people from high school I didn’t want to see and also 3 Doors Down was playing there.
— Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) January 13, 2017
some bad news — i put all of trump’s inauguration performers into a coachella poster and it sucks even worse now pic.twitter.com/8RiUg8rQwA — Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) January 13, 2017
If 3 Doors Down is playing the inauguration who’s covering their shifts at Applebee’s?
— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 13, 2017
3 Doors Down: “Hey, the check cleared.” — Maggie Serota 🎅🏻 (@maggieserota) January 13, 2017
Funny how playing the Trump Inauguration ruined 3 Doors Down’s career fifteen years ago.
— Danny Bland (@mrdannybland) January 13, 2017
3 Doors Down is playing Trump’s inauguration because they’re the musical equivalent of someone urinating on your chest. — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) January 13, 2017
3 Doors Down plays “Loser” back-to-back for an hour and half at the “Make America Great Again” Inauguration Ball.
— Foxing (@Foxing) January 13, 2017
but seriously, 3 Doors Down? was nickelback too busy? — megan brown (@thatgirlondeck) January 13, 2017
I once went on a VH1 cruise with 3 Doors Down. Little did we know at the time this would be the highlight of our careers.
— Michelle Collins (@michcoll) January 13, 2017
TFW 3 doors down is your headliner pic.twitter.com/o7NB9jdVYl — dan haren (@ithrow88) January 13, 2017
genuinely didn’t realize 3 doors down wasn’t third eye blind until just now
— Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) January 13, 2017
If I knew the name of any 3 Doors Down songs I’d totally make a joke right now. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) January 13, 2017
3 Doors Down isn’t even on a “surprise performance on a #Bachelor one-on-one date” level.
— Andrew Goldstein (@AngeGold) January 13, 2017
3 Doors Down tour dates • tiny theater in Winnipeg • Florida Strawberry Fest • THE INAUGURATION OF AN ACTUAL PRESIDENT •a casino in Alberta — Zach Schonfeld (@zzzzaaaacccchhh) January 13, 2017
3 Doors Down kickstarting y2k buttgrunge revival hell yes.
— Luke O’Neil (@lukeoneil47) January 13, 2017
Grateful for the reminder that we still need be making fun of 3 Doors Down. — Joe DeRosa (@joederosacomedy) January 13, 2017
Looks like it’s time to get rid of my extensive collection of 3 Doors Down memorabilia.
— Chris Baio (@OIAB) January 13, 2017
If life is a simulation whoever put in this 3 Doors Down plot twist is just trying to see how much he or she can get away with. — Jonah Bayer (@mynameisjonah) January 13, 2017