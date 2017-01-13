Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Was Nickelback busy?’: Internet relentlessly mocks 3 Doors Down for playing Trump’s inauguration

Elizabeth Preza

13 Jan 2017 at 16:09 ET                   
Members of 3 Doors Down (from left to right) Brad Arnold, Chris Henderson and Todd Harrell meet with NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., at the Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 4.
Members of 3 Doors Down (from left to right) Brad Arnold, Chris Henderson and Todd Harrell meet with NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., at the Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 4.

Friday, the Presidential Inauguration Committee announced the start-studded lineup for Donald Trump’s coronation, including the vocal stylings of country singer Toby Keith, actor Jon Voight, and rock band 3 Doors Down.

3 Doors Down is best known for their 2000 hit “Kryptonite,” which peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was even featured on Guitar Hero 5.  In the years since, the band has undergone several transformations, at one point replacing bassist Todd Harrell after he was charged with vehicular homicide for killing 47-year-old Paul Howard Shoulders Jr. while under the influence of prescription painkillers. Now, it appears the band will headline the “‘Make America Great Again!’ Welcome Celebration” on Jan. 19, making them one of the only well-ish known musical acts willing to perform for Trump’s inauguration. And naturally, the internet was all-to-happy to mock the early aughts chart-topper:

About the Author
FBI Director James Comey testifies before a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on July 7, 2016 (AFP Photo/Yuri Gripas)
Next on Raw Story >
Lawmakers infuriated after Comey refused to say whether FBI investigating Trump’s ties to Russia
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+