WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres’ moving tribute to the Obamas may leave you in tears

President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama (Screen capture)

“Today is the last day that Barack Obama will be our president,” said Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday. “I want to personally thank him for changing my life. I am a legally married woman because of him and so is my wife.”

She praised Pres. Obama’s “courage and compassion” and said, “I love him, I love Michelle.”

She then rolled a series of video clips highlighting moments from the Obama presidency.

“Thank you for everything, President Obama and First Lady Michelle,” DeGeneres said. “We will miss you so much.”

Watch the video, embedded below:

[Hat-tip to Gay Star News]