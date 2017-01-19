Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres’ moving tribute to the Obamas may leave you in tears

David Ferguson

19 Jan 2017 at 15:18 ET                   
President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama (Screen capture)
President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama (Screen capture)

“Today is the last day that Barack Obama will be our president,” said Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday. “I want to personally thank him for changing my life. I am a legally married woman because of him and so is my wife.”

She praised Pres. Obama’s “courage and compassion” and said, “I love him, I love Michelle.”

She then rolled a series of video clips highlighting moments from the Obama presidency.

“Thank you for everything, President Obama and First Lady Michelle,” DeGeneres said. “We will miss you so much.”

Watch the video, embedded below:

[Hat-tip to Gay Star News]

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Steven Mnuchin's confirmatio hearing (YouTube)
Next on Raw Story >
‘That is your job!’: McCaskill hammers Treasury pick Mnuchin for being clueless about Trump’s foreign ties
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+