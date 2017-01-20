WATCH: Ex-Trump campaign heavy Lewandowski finds out he’s not allowed to sit with inauguration VIPs

Former campaign manager to Pres. Donald Trump — and erstwhile CNN commentator — Corey Lewandowski was not apparently on the guest list for today’s swearing-in ceremony.

Roll Call reporter Alex Gangitano happened to record, then tweet Lewandowski’s urgent phone conversation when he realized he wasn’t allowed through the security checkpoint outside the Capitol Crypt.

“Could you have somebody bring me that ticket?” Lewandowski said into his phone. “I just can’t get past. I am literally standing at the door. I can see, like, the members of what is probably the Cabinet. I can see the people walking in to the camera shot. I’m standing right outside the Rotunda on the Senate side, I can see the procession.”

“Corey Lewandowski on the phone outside the Crypt right before Obama and Trump walked outside,” wrote Gangitano.

The Crypt is the entryway to the passages leading into the Capitol Building. It is directly under the Capitol rotunda.

Capitol Police accosted Lewandowski and asked why he was there.

“I’m Mr. Trump’s campaign manager,” he insisted, then produced four separate administrative badges to the officers, none of which convinced them to let him through. Lewandowski was ousted as campaign manager in June of 2016 and ultimately replaced by Kellyanne Conway.

“Minutes later, Obama and members of the congressional Democratic leadership walked through, soon followed by Trump and members of the GOP leadership,” Gangitano said. “By that time, Lewandowski was gone.”

Watch the video, embedded below: