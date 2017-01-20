WATCH: Flight attendant gives shout-out to planeload of ‘nasty women’ flying to DC for Women’s March

Flight of "Nasty Women" into Washington, DC (Photo: Screen capture)

A flight attendant on Spirit Airlines saluted the “nasty women” on her flight into Baltimore on Friday, urging them to “look out for their fellow sisters” at the National Women’s March on Washington on Saturday.

Mashable reported that the flight attendant took a quick survey.

“I just want to know, how many of you are going to the March on Washington?” she said as the plane began its descent.

“You guys are going to the Women’s March, right? Let’s get a round of applause for all the nasty women on board,” she said. “Stay safe, stay hydrated, have a good time, watch out for your fellow sisters. Just remember, we don’t take no ‘ish’ from no man.”

The marchers and other supporters on the plane whooped and pumped their fists in response.

Watch the video, which was posted to Twitter by user @FlorBlake: