White North Carolina teacher suspended after using racial slur for second time in two months

David Edwards

12 Jan 2017 at 10:42 ET                   
Black students (Shutterstock)
Black students (Shutterstock)

A white high school teacher in Fayetteville, North Carolina has been suspended from her job for a second time for allegedly using a racial slur.

Cumberland County Schools Superintendent Frank Till Jr. confirmed to The Fayetteville Observer that Pine Forest High School Victoria Maultsby was suspended as of last week.

Till, however, refused to reveal the details of what lead to Maultsby’s suspension.

“She has a right to appeal,” Till explained. “The length of her suspension will depend on her appeal process.”

According to The Fayetteville Observer, Maultsby was suspended for five days without pay in November for using a racial slur against a black student.

At the time, Till said that Maultsby was being reassigned to the school system’s Central Services office, but he did not say what her new duties would be. He also declined to say what racial slur the teacher had used.

“I decided to remove her from the classroom,” Till told the paper in November. “Based on a wide variety of issues, it was the proper move to make. Until further notice, she’s reassigned for the remainder of the school year.”

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
